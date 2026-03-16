Sarah Ganong discusses the Working Families Party’s Connecticut legislative agenda, which includes standing up for immigrant rights, advocating for an equitable state budget with higher taxes on the wealthy and demanding fair schedules for workers in hospitality, retail and food service jobs. She also talks about statewide groups organizing for the March 28 anti-Trump, pro-democracy No Kings Day protests in Connecticut and nationally.
CT Working Families Party Legislative Agenda Advocates for Immigrant Rights, Raising Taxes on the Rich
Interview with Sarah Ganong, state director of the Connecticut Working Families Party, conducted by Scott Harris