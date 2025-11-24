Dr. Diljeet Singh talks about America’s deepening health care crisis with a focus on the expiring Affordable Care Act health insurance subsidies and her work at Physicians for a National Health Program advocating for the adoption in the U.S. of a universal, comprehensive, single-payer national health program.
Deepening U.S. Healthcare Crisis Demands Radical Transformation, Not Bandaids
Interview with Dr. Diljeet Singh, president of Physicians for a National Health Program, conducted by Scott Harris