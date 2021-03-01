Do Biden’s Airstrikes in Syria Signal Continuing ‘Endless War’ Policy?

Interview with David Swanson, an author, activist, journalist, and radio host, is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator with RootsAction.org, conducted by Scott Harris

David Swanson, who’s books include “War Is A Lie” and “20 Dictators Currently Supported by the U.S.,” will examine the U.S. airstrikes President Biden ordered targeting “Iranian-backed” militia groups in Syria on Feb. 25th, the Congressional role in authorizing U.S. military action — and his assessment of Biden administration policy toward the Middle East.