John Bonifaz examines the importance of revelations re: Ginny Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, collusion with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on support for overturning the results of the 2020 election — and calls for Justice Thomas to be impeached for his clear violation of ethical standards, or at the very least recuse himself from all future cases involving Trump’s coup attempt.
DOJ Inaction on Trump Coup Attempt Condemned
Interview with John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech For People, conducted by Scott Harris