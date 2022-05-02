Jean Ross takes a critical look at local and state governments lifting of COVID mask mandates and the recent ruling by federal court Judge Mizelle striking down the Biden administration’s mask requirement on interstate transit. She’ll also discuss NNU’s advocacy for permanent OSHA work site standards to protect health care workers from COVID-19.
Eroding the Government’s Capacity to Mandate Public Health Measures During a Deadly Pandemic
Interview with Jean Ross, RN, and a president of National Nurses United, conducted by Scott Harris