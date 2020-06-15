Steven Rosenfeld discusses his analysis and concern about the organization and operation of recent primary elections held around the country, with a focus on absentee voting — and the many troubling problems seen in Georgia’s June 9th primary. He’ll also talk about his views on the steps which must be taken now to ensure there is universal ballot access in this November’s election amid a predicted spike in the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia’s Primary Election Disaster: Warning or Preview of November
Steven Rosenfeld, Editor, Chief Correspondent & Senior Writing Fellow with Voting Booth, a project of the Independent Media Institute.