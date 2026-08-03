Global Campaign Demands Release of Dr. Abu Safiya, Ailing in an Israeli Prison Since December 2024

Interview with Stanley Heller, administrator of the New Haven, CT -based group Promoting Enduring Peace and host of the TV newsmagazine “The Struggle," conducted by Scott Harris

Stanley Heller talks about the global campaign to release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the prominent Palestinian pediatrician and director of North Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, who has been imprisoned by Israel without charge or trial since Dec. 27, 2024. Reports indicate Dr Safiya is suffering deteriorating health without adequate medical attention, where eyewitnesses say his condition is life threatening, unless he’s freed very soon.