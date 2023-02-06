GOP Removal of Rep. Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs Committee Driven by Racism

Interview with Svante Myrick, president of People for the American Way and the former mayor of Ithaca, New York, conducted by Scott Harris

Svante Myrick discusses his views on House Republicans vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, other recent actions by the new GOP majority, i.e. the Party’s removal of metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber, and the GOP plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage to force cuts to Social Security and Medicare. He’ll also talk about the national debate on the prevention of police violence.