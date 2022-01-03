Mel Goodman examines post-cold war history to better understand the build-up of forces and current crisis along the Russia – Ukraine border, while also assessing US corporate media’s coverage of the dangerous rise in tensions between Washington and Moscow.
Halting NATO’s Move East Would Help Resolve US-Russia Confrontation Over Ukraine
Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and a former CIA intelligence analyst from 1966 to 1990, conducted by Scott Harris