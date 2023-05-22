Helen Jaccard and John Miksad talk about the Veterans for Peace Golden Rule Project which recovered and restored the original Golden Rule peace ship that set sail in 1958 to stop nuclear weapons tests in the Marshall Islands. That journey inspired the many peacemakers and peace ships that followed. The reborn Golden Rule is sailing once more, and stopping in Norwalk, Connecticut May 29 to June 2 to participate in a series of events that show that nuclear abolition is possible and that bravery and tenacity can overcome militarism.
Historic Cold War-era Boat Sails Again to Demand Nuclear Abolition
Interview with Helen Jaccard, project manager, Veterans for Peace Golden Rule, and John Miksad, founder and coordinator of the Fairfield County Connecticut chapter of World Beyond War, conducted by Scott Harris