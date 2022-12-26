Svante Myrick assesses the January 6th House Committee’s final report and criminal referrals, where the Dept. of Justice is now in its investigation of the Capitol insurrection — and the urgent need for accountability for Donald Trump and his GOP co-conspirators who attempted to violently overturn the 2020 election. Putin & Zelenskyy Talk about Negotiations.
House January 6th Criminal Referrals & Trump Accountability
Interview with Svante Myrick, incoming president to People for The American Way, conducted by Scott Harris