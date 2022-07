Mark Green, the first elected public advocate for New York City and author of many books including, "Losing our Democracy" and "Fake President."

Mark Green talks about his recent Nation magazine article, “The Democrats Have a Winning Message: “Stop Dangerous Extremists: Forty reasons the GOP is a clear and present danger to American democracy.”

Green is also a public interest lawyer who worked with Ralph Nader from 1970-1980, eventually as director of Public Citizen’s Congress Watch, and the former president of Air America Radio.