Jason Stanley examines what’s at stake in the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the importance of accountability for Trump and those who conspired to overturn the 2020 election in the Jan. 6 riot and the American right’s embrace of Hungary’s Viktor Orban.
Investigating Trump’s Attempted Coup, Protecting Democracy
Interview with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, conducted by Scott Harris