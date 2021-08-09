Investigating Trump’s Attempted Coup, Protecting Democracy

Interview with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Stanley examines what’s at stake in the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the importance of accountability for Trump and those who conspired to overturn the 2020 election in the Jan. 6 riot and the American right’s embrace of Hungary’s Viktor Orban.