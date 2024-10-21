Josh Ruebner discusses the ramifications of Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the rising death toll in Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, Biden/Harris administration calling for an end to Israel’s Gaza war, and ongoing concern about a war with Iran involving the U.S. and a wider regional Middle East war.
Israel Appears to Be Provoking War with Iran that Could Draw In U.S.
Interview with Josh Ruebner, Adjunct Lecturer at Georgetown University's Justice and Peace Studies program, and author of "Shattered Hopes: Obama's Failure to Broker Israeli-Palestinian Peace," conducted by Scott Harris