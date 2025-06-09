Israel Seizes Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship, Violates International Law

Interview with Craig Mokhiber, former director of the New York Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, conducted by Scott Harris

Craig Mokhiber discusses his urging the UN to convene under Uniting for Peace to mandate a protection force be deployed in Gaza, a call for a complete military embargo of Israel, robust sanctions against the regime, demand for a ceasefire, and action be taken to hold all perpetrators accountable.

Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer who resigned in protest from his post as director of the New York Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights in 2023, due to the unfolding Gaza genocide and the UN’s failures.