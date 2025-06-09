Israel’s Seizure of Gaza-Bound Humanitarian Aid Ship Violates International Law

Craig Mokhiber is an international human rights lawyer and former director of the New York Office of the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights who resigned in protest in 2023 due to the unfolding Gaza genocide and the UN’s failures.

Craig Mokhiber discusses his urging the UN to convene under Uniting for Peace to mandate a protection force be deployed in Gaza, a call for a complete military embargo of Israel, robust sanctions against the regime, demand for a ceasefire, and action be taken to hold all perpetrators accountable.