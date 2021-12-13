Kevin Gosztola examines London’s High Court ruling that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the US to face espionage charges, as well as the Biden administration’s decision to seek extradition, that runs counter to what they say is America’s foundational commitment to protect journalists and freedom of the press.
Jeopardizing Press Freedom, UK Court OKs WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Extradition to US
Interview with Kevin Gosztola, Managing Editor of the news website Shadowproof, conducted by Scott Harris