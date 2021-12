Interview with Scott Desnoyers, a loving father who lost his son to suicide following a missed $20 insurance premium payment, conducted by Scott Harris

Scott Desnoyers discusses his response to West Virginia’s Sen. Joe Manchin’s recent announcement that he intends to vote against Pres. Biden’s Build Back Better human infrastructure bill.

Desnoyers also became a Medicare-for-All activist and a leader in the New York state chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign