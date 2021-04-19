C.M. Lewis talks about his recent article, “A Looming Fight Over the Future of Union Organizing,” and his views on the recent House passage of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, that would provide protections for workers trying to organize, a measure that is the labor movement’s single biggest legislative priority in this Congress.
Labor Movement Pushes for Passage of ‘Protecting the Right to Organize Act’
Interview with C.M. Lewis, an editor at Strikewave and a union activist in Pennsylvania, conducted by Scott Harris