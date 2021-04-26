Lawsuit Challenges Florida’s ‘Anti-Riot’ Law that Criminalizes Protest

Interview with Shannon Ligon and Aaron Carter Bates, of Lawyers Matter Task Force, conducted by Scott Harris

Shannon Ligontalks about the federal lawsuit their group filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Orange County Sheriff John Mina in a legal challenge to Florida’s “anti-riot” law that criminalizes protest, imposes criminal penalties for people who block the street while engaging in non-violent civil disobedience, while at the same time granting criminal and civil immunity to drivers whose vehicles strike and injure protesters in public streets.

