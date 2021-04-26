Lawsuit Challenges Florida’s ‘Anti-Riot’ Law that Criminalizes Protest

Shannon Ligontalks about the federal lawsuit their group filed against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Orange County Sheriff John Mina in a legal challenge to Florida’s “anti-riot” law that criminalizes protest, imposes criminal penalties for people who block the street while engaging in non-violent civil disobedience, while at the same time granting criminal and civil immunity to drivers whose vehicles strike and injure protesters in public streets.

