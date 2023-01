Interview with Craig Johnson, a scholar whose work is focused on the right-wing and the Catholic Church in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Spain, conducted by Scott Harris

Craig Johnson examines former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters attack on Brasilia, the nation’s capitol, and his recent Jacobin Magazine article: “Lula Is Giving a Lesson in How to Respond to Right-Wing Attacks on Democracy.”

Johnson is also the host of the weekly “Fifteen Minutes of Fascism” podcast.