Media Democracy Agenda for the Incoming Biden Administration

Interview with Craig Aaron Co-CEO of the media democracy group Free Press, conducted by Scott Harris

Craig Aaron discusses the issues his group is currently working on as the incoming Biden administration takes shape, such as restoring Net Neutrality, stopping President Trump’s nomination of Nathan Simington to the FCC, and expanding affordable access to broadband Internet to meet the needs of millions of people now working and attending school online.

