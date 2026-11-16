Interview with Jeff Mangan, Montana’s former commissioner of political practices and founder and president of the Transparent Election Initiative, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Mangan, discusses the successful effort to pass ballot Initiative 194, “The Montana Plan.” The Montana Plan challenges the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision, which struck down restrictions on independent political expenditures by corporations and labor unions to spend unlimited amounts of money on political ads and communications to support or oppose candidates.