Interview with Alphecca Muttardy, chairwoman on Economic Policy with Our Revolution in northern Virginia, conducted by Scott Harris

Alphecca Muttardy discusses her group’s recent efforts to establish a fully funded, public, national infrastructure bank to pay for future national infrastructure projects.

Muttardy is also an activist with the Coalition for the National Infrastructure Bank and was also a macroeconomist who worked for the International Monetary Fund for 25 years.