Betsy Leondar-Wright talks about her new book, “Is It Racist? Is It Sexist? Why Red and Blue White People Disagree, and How to Decide in the Gray Areas,” co-written with Jessi Streib, as well as President Trump’s attack on DEI and effort to overturn civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.
New Book Examines the Vast Difference in How White Americans Perceive Racism and Sexism
Interview with Betsy Leondar-Wright, a community organizer, a diversity workshop facilitator, and a sociology professor teaching critical race theory and economic inequality