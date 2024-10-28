David Noll discusses his new book, “Vigilante Nation: How State- Sponsored Terror Threatens Our Democracy,” co-written with UCLA professor of law Jon Michaels, which examines Trump/Republican election denialism, xenophobia and embrace of political violence in the 2024 election campaign.
New Book ‘Vigilante Nation’ Describes MAGA’s State-Based Attack on Democracy
Interview with David Noll, associate dean for faculty research and development and a professor of law at Rutgers University, conducted by Scott Harris