Nuclear Power is a Destructive, False Solution to Climate Crisis

Linda Gunter discusses her work advocating for a phaseout of nuclear power and to educate the public about the links between nuclear power generation and nuclear weapons. Gunter will be speaking about her book at the Unitarian Church in Hamden, CT on Friday, Sept. 11. Gunter is editor of the news site Beyond Nuclear International and author of No To Nuclear: Why Nuclear Power Destroys Lives, Derails Climate Progress and Provokes War.

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