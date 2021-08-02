Ohio’s Democratic Special Primary Election Pits Progressive Firebrand Against Establishment Loyalist

Interview with Matthew Cunningham-Cook, a contributor to The Intercept, who has written for The Nation, Al Jazeera, and In These Times, conducted by Scott Harris

Matthew Cunningham-Cook talks about his recent article, “Oil and Gas Heir Funding Super Pac Attacking Nina Turner,” re: the August 3rd Democratic primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District that pits progressive firebrand Nina Turner, a former state senator who worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders during his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns against centrist candidate Shontel Brown, a current Cuyahoga County Council Member and county Democratic Party chair.