Parents Resist ‘Moms for Liberty’s’ Repressive Censorship Agenda, an Example for Other Communities

Interview with Joel Bleifuss, editor, publisher and board president of Barn Raising Media Inc, former long-time editor and publisher of In These Times magazine, conducted by Scott Harris

Joel Bleifuss, discusses his recent article, “When Moms for Liberty Cancelled a School Librarian’s Mother’s Day Lesson, Concerned Parents Fought Back,” and the mission of his new Barn Raiser news site focused on rural and small-town communities.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary