Joel Bleifuss, discusses his recent article, “When Moms for Liberty Cancelled a School Librarian’s Mother’s Day Lesson, Concerned Parents Fought Back,” and the mission of his new Barn Raiser news site focused on rural and small-town communities.
Parents Resist ‘Moms for Liberty’s’ Repressive Censorship Agenda, an Example for Other Communities
Interview with Joel Bleifuss, editor, publisher and board president of Barn Raising Media Inc, former long-time editor and publisher of In These Times magazine, conducted by Scott Harris