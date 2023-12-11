Will Creeley talks about his group’s concern for the protection of free speech that led to opposition to a U.S. House of Representatives amendment to an appropriations bill addressing anti-Semitism on college and university campuses that threatens the expressive rights of students and faculty across the country.
Protecting Free Speech as Israel-Hamas War Stokes Rise of Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia on Campus
Interview with Will Creeley, legal director with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), conducted by Scott Harris