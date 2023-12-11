Protecting Free Speech as Israel-Hamas War Stokes Rise of Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia on Campus

Interview with Will Creeley, legal director with the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), conducted by Scott Harris

Will Creeley talks about his group’s concern for the protection of free speech that led to opposition to a U.S. House of Representatives amendment to an appropriations bill addressing anti-Semitism on college and university campuses that threatens the expressive rights of students and faculty across the country.

