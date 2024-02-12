Questions on Why Connecticut’s Pension Fund Invests in Israeli Companies

Interview with Stanley Heller, administrator of Promoting Enduring Peace, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, host of the TV news magazine “The Struggle” and author of “Zionist Betrayal of Jews: From Herzl to Netanyahu," conducted by Scott Harris

Stanley Heller talks about his recent article, “Why does CT have $95 million invested in Israel?” as well as the organizing work Promoting Enduring Peace is doing to stop the slaughter in Gaza. PEP was founded in New Haven in 1952.