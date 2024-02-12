Stanley Heller talks about his recent article, “Why does CT have $95 million invested in Israel?” as well as the organizing work Promoting Enduring Peace is doing to stop the slaughter in Gaza. PEP was founded in New Haven in 1952.
Questions on Why Connecticut’s Pension Fund Invests in Israeli Companies
Interview with Stanley Heller, administrator of Promoting Enduring Peace, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, host of the TV news magazine “The Struggle” and author of “Zionist Betrayal of Jews: From Herzl to Netanyahu," conducted by Scott Harris