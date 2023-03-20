James Henry discusses the issues covered in his recent DC Report article, “So Silicon Valley Wants a Bailout?” the role of deregulation in recent bank failures, and the response of the federal government to prevent a repeat of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Recent String of Bank Failures Exposes Need to Toughen Federal Regulation
Interview with James Henry, a leading economist, attorney, investigative journalist, Global Justice Fellow at Yale University and managing director at the Sag Harbor Group, conducted by Scott Harris