Recent String of Bank Failures Exposes Need to Toughen Federal Regulation

Interview with James Henry, a leading economist, attorney, investigative journalist, Global Justice Fellow at Yale University and managing director at the Sag Harbor Group, conducted by Scott Harris

James Henry discusses the issues covered in his recent DC Report article, “So Silicon Valley Wants a Bailout?” the role of deregulation in recent bank failures, and the response of the federal government to prevent a repeat of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

