Republican Party Officially Endorses Political Violence

Interview with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of "How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them," conducted by Scott Harris

Jason Stanley discusses the current push by extreme-right forces in the US to ban books in an attempt to erase history, legislate voter suppression laws, and measures to subvert election results touching on the important points raised in his recent Guardian article, “America is Now in Fascism’s Legal Phase.”