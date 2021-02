Interview with John Bonifaz, co-founder and president of Free Speech For People, conducted by Scott Harris

John Bonifaz discusses the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump which begins on Feb. 9 and the consequences for our democracy if Trump is acquitted a second time by Republicans.

Bonifaz is also a long-time advocate for election integrity and voting rights and co-author of “The Constitution Demands It: The Case for the Impeachment of Donald Trump.”

See more information and related links on our weekly syndicated Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine excerpt of this interview.