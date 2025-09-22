RFK Jr.’s War Against Vaccinations and Science Reaches New Dangerous Phase

Interview with Elizabeth Jacobs, professor emeritus of epidemiology at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health at the University of Arizona, conducted by Scott Harris

Elizabeth Jacobs shares her views on the actions taken by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which reversed recommendations for COVID vaccinations and a combined measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox vaccine. Observers say committee members, all of whom were appointed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he dismissed all 17 previous members, were unprepared, misunderstood, or ignored key data, and highlighted flawed or inconclusive research often trumpeted by vaccine critics.