Senator Bernie Sanders Pushes Legislation to Block Offensive U.S. Weapons Sales to Israel

Miranda Rector talks about VT U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’ advocacy for Senate adoption of the Joint Resolutions of Disapproval that would block the sale of offensive U.S. weaponry to Israel. The JRD is the only mechanism available to Congress to prevent arms sales from advancing. Each resolution applies to specific weaponry, and documents cases in which Israel has used this weaponry in violation of international laws, and in which the US providing this weaponry has violated U.S. federal laws.

