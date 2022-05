Interview with Walden Bello, professor and vice-presidential candidate in the recent Philippines election, conducted by Scott Harris

Walden Bello assesses the landslide victory of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the Philippines presidential election, propelling his family back to power after 36 years. Professor Bello will also discuss the status of the nation’s opposition movement and their strategy to fight authoritarianism and political corruption.

Bello is chairperson of Laban ng Masa (LnM), a Philippine national mass movement-based political center with a socialist direction.