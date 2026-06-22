Southern Poverty Law Center Report: Far-Right Groups Gain New Power in Federal Government

Interview with Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director research, reporting and analysis with the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center & SPLC Action Fund, conducted by Scott Harris

Rachel Rivas discusses the Souther Poverty Law Center’s “Annual Year in Hate & Extremism Report,” which finds that under the Trump regime, far-right extremist groups have gained new power across the federal government, private tech sector and college campuses over the course of 2025.