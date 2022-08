Interview with Jeff Schuhrke, assistant professor of Labor Studies at the Harry Van Arsdale Jr. School of Labor Studies at State University of New York's Empire State College in New York City, conducted by Scott Harris

Jeff Schuhrke talks about his recent Jacobin magazine article, “Starbucks Is on a National Union-Busting Crime Spree,” as well as assessing the new energy and victories in union organizing across the U.S.