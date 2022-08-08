State Legislatures Ground Zero for GOP Attack on Democracy

Interview with David Pepper, an attorney, former chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, a former Cincinnati councilman and author of four political thrillers, his latest novel titled, "A Simple Choice, conducted by Scott Harris

David Pepper assesses the stunning defeat of the GOP campaign in Kansas to ban and criminalize abortions, the lessons Democrats running in this November’s midterm election can learn from the Pro-Choice organizing effort in Kansas — and how to overcome GOP partisan gerrymandering and voter suppression.