Interview with Elliot Mincberg, People for the American Way's senior fellow, former chief counsel for oversight and investigations of the House Judiciary Committee, conducted by Scott Harris

Elliot Mincberg talks about the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade federal abortion protections, another decision that repeals a 100-year-old New York State law restricting the carrying of guns in public and additional SCOTUS rulings that point to the Supreme Court’s out-of-control, extremist conservative majority’s threat to democracy.

Mincberg is also a long-time Supreme Court expert.