Texas Activists Mobilize to Defeat GOP Voter Suppression Law

Interview with Lorraine Birabil, Executive Director of the Barbara Jordan Leadership Institute, and Devin Branch, Harris County Right2Justice Lead Organizer with the Texas Organizing Project, conducted by Scott Harris

Lorraine Birabil and Devin Branch talk about their group’s involvement in the movement to stop the passage of a new Texas voter suppression law, and organizing for a 27-mile march from Georgetown to Austin that will be launched on July 27th.