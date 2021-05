Interview with Peter Kornbluh, Director of the Cuba and Chile Documentation Projects at the National Security Archive, conducted by Scott Harris

Peter Kornbluh will discuss his research into the earliest known CIA assassination plot against leaders of the Cuban revolution that targeted the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s brother, Raul. He’ll also assess what we know about the Biden administration’s policy toward Cuba.

Kornbluh is also the author of “The Pinochet File: A Declassified Dossier on Atrocity and Accountability,” and “Bay of Pigs Declassified.”