Interview with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University, conducted by Scott Harris

Mel Goodman discusses his views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s ultimate objectives, the U.S./NATO/EU response, and options available to prevent a wider, more dangerous war.

Goodman, from 1966 through 1986, served as a senior analyst with the CIA and the State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research.