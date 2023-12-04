The GOP’s Latest Threat to Cut Social Security, Medicare Benefits

Interview with Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, the convening member of the Strengthen Social Security Coalition, conducted by Scott Harris

Alex Lawson discusses the letter to Congress recently signed by more than 100 groups opposing the creation of a “fiscal commission” in the House of Representatives that many observers believe will be used by the House Republican majority to implement cuts to Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Subscribe to our Weekly Summary