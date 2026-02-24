The World Revolts Against Trump’s Irrational, Deadly Domestic and Foreign Policy

Interview with Melvin Goodman, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, conducted by Scott Harris

[Web editor’s note: This interview was originally broadcast live on Jan. 26, 2026]

Melvin Goodman, whose most recent book is titled, American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump, talks about President Trump’s disastrous foreign policy including his attack on Venezuela and kidnapping of its president; threats to takeover Greenland and breakup NATO; his irrational imposition of tariffs around the world and the subject of his recent columns, “Donald Trump, Poster Child for Megalomania” and “Nazi Germany 1933 and MAGA America 2025.”

Goodman is also a professor of government at Johns Hopkins University and a former CIA analyst.