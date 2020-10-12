Eli Beckerman talks about the mission of his group to open up the presidential debates to all qualified candidates, the history and funding of the Commission on Presidential Debates, and proposals to establish a fairer electoral system that will allow viable third-party candidates to participate on an even playing field to win office.
To Establish a Fairer Electoral System Group Campaigns to Open Presidential Debates to Third Parties
Interview with Eli Beckerman, Director of Open The Debates, conducted by Scott Harris.