Interview with Greg Palast, known for his investigative reports for BBC, Democracy Now and Rolling Stone, conducted by Scott Harris

Greg Palast discusses the one-year anniversary of the January 6th pro-Trump insurrection and failed coup attempt at the US Capitol examined in his latest article, “What Do You Call a Failed Insurrection? PRACTICE.”

Palast has covered Georgia since 2014 and is working with Black Voters Matter to stop illegal voter purges and has been investigating voter suppression for 20 years.