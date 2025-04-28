Trump Deports US Citizen Children, Arrests Wisconsin Judge

Interview with Dulce Guzmán, Executive Director of the group Alianza Americas, conducted by Scott Harris

Dulce Guzmán discusses her group’s concerns about the arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hanna Dugan over allegations she obstructed justice after directing a migrant out of her courtroom as federal agents waited to arrest him. She’ll also address the Trump regime’s continued defiance of federal and Supreme Court orders — while hundreds of people are being deported without due process, some to a brutal prison in El Salvador.

