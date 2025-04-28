Dulce Guzmán discusses her group’s concerns about the arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hanna Dugan over allegations she obstructed justice after directing a migrant out of her courtroom as federal agents waited to arrest him. She’ll also address the Trump regime’s continued defiance of federal and Supreme Court orders — while hundreds of people are being deported without due process, some to a brutal prison in El Salvador.
Trump Deports US Citizen Children, Arrests Wisconsin Judge
Interview with Dulce Guzmán, Executive Director of the group Alianza Americas, conducted by Scott Harris