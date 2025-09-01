Aziz Dehkan, executive director/lead organizer with Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs, discusses Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs’ response to the Trump administration’s order halting construction of the Revolution Wind offshore wind project that’s 80 percent complete, and would have powered 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island. He also discusses other priorities the group is working on in the state legislature this year.
Trump Orders Shutdown of $4 Billion Rhode Island-Connecticut Wind Farm Project That’s 80% Complete
Interview with Aziz Dehkan, executive director/lead organizer with Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs, conducted by Scott Harris